Warm Weekend with Lots of Sunshine

Published 4:04 AM

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 48° for Colorado Springs and 53° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a high of 51° for Colorado Springs and 57° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with high of 58° for Colorado Springs and 63° for Pueblo.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a high near 50° for Colorado Springs and upper 50s for Pueblo.

NEW YEARS EVE & NEW YEARS DAY: Partly cloudy skies and a cooler high in the upper 30s for Colorado Springs and in the low to mid 40s for Pueblo.

Chevy Chevalier

