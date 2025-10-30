Skip to Content
Cloudy Skies for Halloween

KRDO
Published 3:34 PM

Rest of Today: Beautiful, sunny skies with winds gusty around 10-20 mph. Winds are calmer through the evening and overnight with 5-10 mph gusts

TONIGHT: Clouds increasing tonight as another weak pushes in which will give us a cloudy end to the week. Overnight lows will fall into the 30's across the region

FRIDAY/HALLOWEEN: Cloudy skies with cooler temps in the 40's and low 50's. A few stray and isolated little sprinkles are possible Friday afternoon before clearing Friday evening.

EXTENDED: Clearing skies as we head into the weekend with a nice, warming trend back above average in the 60's and low 70's.

No sign of snow the next 7-10 days.
There is a signal showing up around the 13-15 of November but, as of now, that is too far out for any certainty

Merry Matthews

