Daily Storm Chances Wednesaday through Saturday

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine along I-25 with patchy fog and low clouds for the far eastern plains. Skies will part and more sunshine through the mid-morning to early afternoon which will support showers and storms as they roll off the mountains by the afternoon time-frame. Some storms in the eastern plains could become severe. High of 72° for Colorado Springs and 76° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms possible, mostly in the afternoon. Highs from near 70° to the mid 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for a shower and possibly a thunderstorm. Cooler highs in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s to near80°.