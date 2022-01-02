The Week Ahead

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds and no chance of precipitation. Low temperatures down to 18 degrees in Colorado Springs and 11 in Pueblo. The roads were pretty wet today from the melting snow, expect areas of patchy ice overnight.

Extended: Entering into a ridge of high pressure to start the week. Sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s on Monday. Turning windy on Tuesday with an incoming system Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning. Snow accumulation totals along the I-25 corridor with the system are looking quite minimal, but it will transport cooler temperatures to finish off the first week of 2022.