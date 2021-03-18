Let the Warming Trend Begin

Video

Tonight: Mostly clear skies overnight with low temperatures to 23 degrees in Colorado Springs and 33 in Pueblo.

Friday: Just a beautiful end of the work week as plentiful sunshine will warm Colorado Springs to 57 degrees and Pueblo to 61.

Extended: Temperatures again warming into Saturday as a cold front will enter the north western portion of the state Saturday night. This will make for breezy winds across the plains during the afternoon hours. Sunday afternoon isolated showers will develop along the I-25 corridor and change to snow by early Monday morning. Snowfall totals are uncertain, but elevations above 7000ft like Monument and Woodland Park will likely see a few inches.

