Cold Overnight Temperatures and Another Round of Snow for Sunday Night

That storm system that left the Palmer Divide and Denver area with a little bit of snow has intensified and is currently over the Chicago area. Please check your airline if your leaving town Sunday, many airports in the Midwest and Northeast are expecting a lot of snow and weather related delays and closures.

High clouds will drift over our state overnight, and biting cold temperatures will settle in overnight. Expect low temperatures in the single digits to lower teens for Colorado Springs and nearby Eastern Plains. Sunday will be chilly with daytime high temperatures only reaching the lower 30s.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will remain in effect for most mountain locations, where up to 10 inches of new snow are expected by midday Monday. Skies will become cloudy Sunday night and a few snow showers are possible before sunrise Monday.

The week ahead will be chilly and breezy with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s most days. More snow showers are possible on Wednesday, but no major snowfall is expected for Eastern Colorado for the next week.