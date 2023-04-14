Pueblo first responders train on how to help animals exposed to dangerous chemicals

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Dozens of first responders in Pueblo spent the day taking part in some animal decontamination training.

Friday, employees with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Pueblo Fire Department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Bureau, and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment trained on animal decon in preparation for the upcoming Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program exercise in May.

On Lake Ave., decontamination tents and equipment were set up at Fire Station 4 where two pups went through the decontamination process

This process would be used if animals were exposed to a hazardous chemical.

Techniques for the safe handling of animals, their decontamination, and the roles and responsibilities of the various agencies were discussed and practiced.

According to the sheriff's office, the two dogs used in the training belonged to an HSPPR employee.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said Friday's weather was great for the specific training.