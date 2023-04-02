Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
Updated
today at 9:17 PM
Published 3:43 PM

Wildland fire in Cimarron Hills area 90% contained, evacuation orders lifted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — The Cimarron Hills Fire Department the Colorado Springs Fire Department, and the Falcon Fire Department responded to a wildland fire Sunday.

The fire is burning in the area of Galley Road and Peterson Road.

A full evacuation was put in place for people along Preple Dr. and Boreal Dr., west to Newt Dr. This was announced at 3:54 p.m. Everyone in that area was told to evacuate immediately.

At 6:19 p.m., Cimarron Hills FD said the mandatory evacuation had been lifted for Preble Drive and Boreal Drive.

Crews responded to the fire around ten minutes before 3 P.M. Nine agencies, including the Colorado Springs Fire Department, responded to assist with the fire.

As of 9:15 P.M., the fire is 5.4 acres and 90% contained. Officials say nobody was injured and no structures were impacted.

Thirty homes were evacuated.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Watch the full update below:

Below is a map of that evacuation area.

EPCSO

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is a digital content producer for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

Author Profile Photo

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content