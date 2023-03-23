Academy District 20 announces new superintendent

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a three-month search, Academy District 20 has a new superintendent. According to a district spokesperson, the school board announced Jinger Haberer would be taking over the position over the summer.

D20 said Haberer is the current Superintendent of the Ellensburg School District, in Ellensburg, Wash. She has 35 years of educational experience and previously worked in Fort Collins and Aurora in administrative positions.

"Mrs. Haberer's strong focus on academic excellence is a great fit for our district. The board is impressed with her qualifications, passion for education, and strong character. These attributes will continue D20's rigorous academic reputation while also creating innovative solutions that make us even better,” said Tom LaValley, Academy District 20 BOE, president in a press release.

Haberer was one of four final candidates for the position. The current superintendent, Thomas Gregory, announced his retirement in October 2022, with plans to stay in his position through the end of the academic school year, June 30, 2023. She will take over effective July 1, 2023.

"I am honored and excited to join Academy District 20, so together we can build on its tradition of excellence by allocating resources in equitable ways to empower all students to graduate prepared for meaningful postsecondary success,” said Haberer in a press release.

Haberer grew up in southwest Denver and said she's looking forward to coming back home.