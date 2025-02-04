‘With heartfelt sadness,’ Tiger Woods announces death of his mother, Kultida Woods

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — Kultida Woods, the mother of Tiger Woods, golf’s biggest star, died Tuesday, according to the 15-time major winner. He did not give a cause of her death.

“My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh,” Tiger Woods posted on X.

“She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie.”

Tiger Woods thanked his fans for their support and prayers and asked for privacy “at this difficult time for me and my family.”

The 82-time PGA Tour winner ended his message with: “Love you Mom.”

Kultida Woods, a native of Thailand, was often seen by her son’s side. She was highlighted last month when Tiger Woods competed in a Tomorrow’s Golf League (TGL) match. While attending the SoFi Center in Florida, the ESPN broadcast showed Kultida Woods smiling and clapping after her famous son sank a clutch putt.

She stood by her son when the famed golfer faced one of his darkest moments – when he held a globally viewed press conference in 2010 confessing to having engaged in multiple extramarital affairs. Kultida Woods sat posed in the front row of the public confession with Tiger Woods admitting his actions were “not acceptable” and that he had “stopped living by the core values” his parents taught him.

Tiger Woods said his mother was the key to him wearing the now-iconic red and black outfit combination he wore on the final day of golf tournaments.

“My mom thought, being a Capricorn, that (red) was my power color, or some BS thing like that, so I end up wearing red and end up winning some golf tournaments,” Tiger Woods told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” last year. “And then, to spite her, I wore blue and I did not win those tournaments. So, Mom is always right.”

Tiger’s father, Earl Woods, died in 2006.

