No. 1 South Carolina, Boston power past Coastal 102-39

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had her 68th career double double with 11 points and 10 rebounds to keep No. 1 South Carolina undefeated in a 102-39 victory over Coastal Carolina. Boston played only 13 minutes as she moved four double-double games away from the program’s all-time mark set by Sheila Foster four decades ago. The Gamecocks improved to 12-0 for a second straight season and the fourth time in Dawn Staley’s 15 years as coach. South Carolina led 30-6 after one quarter and had little trouble extending the margin over the Chanticleers.

