Hansi Flick staying as Germany coach despite World Cup flop

BERLIN (AP) — The German soccer federation is maintaining its trust in Hansi Flick as national team coach despite the team’s disappointing World Cup performance. Federation president Bernd Neuendorf says the body has “full confidence” in Flick to lead the team through the 2024 European Championship. Germany is scheduled to host the tournament. Separately German soccer league chief executive Donata Hopfen will leave her position at the end of the month after reaching a mutual agreement to cut short her three-year contract because of what the league said was “differing ideas about the further strategic direction of the company.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.