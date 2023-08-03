Appeals court allows Biden administration to keep controversial asylum policy in place for now

By Tierney Sneed, CNN

(CNN) — The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals will allow the Biden administration to carry out a controversial asylum policy while it appeals a lower court’s ruling.

A district court judge had blocked the policy last week but put that ruling on hold for 14 days for a possible appeal. The appellate panel on Thursday extended that pause.

The 9th Circuit said it would expedite its consideration of the case.

Circuit Judge Lawrence VanDyke, a Trump appointee, dissented from the appellate panel’s decision.

The controversial policy at the heart of the court battle restricts migrants who passed through another country from seeking asylum in the United States. The policy and a similar Trump-era policy have received criticisms from Biden allies, Democrats and immigration advocates.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

