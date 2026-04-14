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Trio of utility projects to close part of Stone Avenue in Colorado Springs for nearly a year

KRDO
By
New
Published 5:56 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city will spend $6 million to install stormwater infrastructure in an industrial area that often floods because of the lack of proper drainage.

Officials said that changes should begin this week on Stone Avenue between Fillmore Street and Nichols Boulevard, a stretch of approximately two-thirds of a mile.

Officials said that the project will close the northbound lane of Stone until early next year.

Parking on the street won't be allowed, but access to businesses will remain open, and cones and signs will guide drivers through the work zone.

The south end of the project area near busy Fillmore has existing stormwater drains, but most of Stone north of the McDonald's at the Fillmore intersection doesn't.

Some of the 17 business owners along the affected segment of the avenue said that flooding has damaged the street and their parking lots, and water occasionally backs up into the businesses.

However, before the city's project can start, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) has to complete two projects in the same area, reportedly involving a natural gas line and a water main.

A CSU spokesperson said that the utility will provide more details next week when its work begins.

"We're still finalizing details and working on getting permits," the spokesperson told KRDO 13's The Road Warrior on Monday.

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Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

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