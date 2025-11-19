New trees being planted this week along Tejon Street improvements project in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — To the concrete and asphalt used in widening and upgrading sidewalks along two blocks in the heart of downtown, you can include a natural resource.

Trees.

This week, workers began planting 38 trees along Tejon Street between Colorado Avenue and Kiowa Street.

As of early Wednesday morning, six of 18 hackberry trees had been placed on the west side of Tejon between Colorado and Pikes Peak avenues; that block recently reopened after being closed for improvement work since early spring, and has temporarily closed again for the tree work.

The block between Pikes Peak and Kiowa Street has recently closed for the next phase of sidewalk widening and other upgrades, and will eventually feature 20 white oak trees planted there.

The trees are planted in structural soil cells, which provide a foundation for the sidewalk and adequate space underground for tree roots to spread.

Officials said that the trees are up to 20 feet tall when planted and should eventually reach a height of 50 feet — which is as tall as some of the downtown buildings.

The city's project manager will be available later on Wednesday morning to provide more details.