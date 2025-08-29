A first look at the new Pueblo Riverwalk Boathouse

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham has shared new photos of construction progress for the riverwalk's new boathouse.

Source: Mayor Heather Graham

Mayor Graham says the project is expected to be completed sometime this year.

"I learned today that this project alone provided 150 jobs between, [sic] contractors and subs," she wrote on Facebook.

The project entails a rooftop space, which the Historic Riverwalk of Pueblo (HARP) says residents can rent for private events. Downstairs, they say there will also be conference rooms for the public to use. Finally, the bottom floor will have public restrooms, excursion ticket sales, concessions, and spaces for boat storage, HARP says.

