School shooting prevention law takes effect this academic year

Statewide, COLO. (KRDO) - Starting this school year, Colorado parents will receive gun violence prevention materials directly from their child’s school.

It’s part of House Bill 25-1250, a new law that requires the state to create and publish gun safety resources online. The goal is to give families more tools to help prevent gun-related tragedies.

Under the law, school districts and charter schools are required to share those materials with parents starting in January 2026. That information must also be posted on the school’s website.

The bill is part of a broader effort by Colorado lawmakers to reduce gun violence by increasing awareness and education at the community level.

