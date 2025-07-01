Some of worst streets in Security-Widefield to be repaved this summer

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — Crews are making gradual progress on concrete construction in some areas of Security-Widefield in advance of repaving later this summer.

It's a big change for residents along Bison and Chimayo drives, widely considered to be in the worst condition; old sidewalks, curbs, and gutters have been torn out.

Construction signs and markers indicate where workers will pour new concrete, and platforms have been placed at entrances to homes so that residents can walk over unfinished sidewalks.

Security-Widefield received a considerable amount of street work last summer, but it was via slurry-sealing, a less expensive resurfacing process designed to extend the life of streets already in good condition.

Bison and Chimayo — along with Alturas, Birch, and Holly drives — are in worse condition and require asphalt repaving, which, in turn, requires a new concrete framework.

"It's an older neighborhood," said Dan Gerhard, a public works engineer for El Paso County. "So, we have a lot to address in there to properly bring it up to current standards and improve the roads. We'll probably have something planned in the neighborhood almost every year."

Affected streets are open only to local traffic during the concrete work and paving.