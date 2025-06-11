Pikes Peak Pride prepares for annual parade, hopes to ensure safety during the event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Preparations are underway for Pikes Peak Pride. The festival celebrating the LGBTQ community kicks off this Saturday for a weekend full of performances, a parade, but also added security.

Organizers of Pikes Peak Pride say that since there have been so many protests and some heightened energy levels downtown, they want to make sure all Pride participants are safe. While they say they can't watch over each and every person, they make sure to prepare security levels to match the crowds they anticipate will attend.

"Safety is always our number one concern. We work for a year planning this event every year. We start again in August. And, so, you know, we're always thinking about how do we keep our guests safe. How do we make sure that we have the best experience?" explained Justin Burns, vice president of Pikes Peak Pride.

They say this weekend they'll have more security than they have had in years past.

"Our sponsorship dollars are actually up this year. And we think that's attributable to our community here, the resilience and that the community here actually needs this," said Justin Burns, vice president of Pikes Peak Pride.

As a rainbow parade makes its way from America the Beautiful Park to Alamo Square Park, participants will stand out and say they want to be seen and heard.

A map of the parade route from Pikes Peak Pride.

However, this year there will be no rainbow crosswalk; the city points to ADA regulations as the reason.

"Due to accessibility and safety concerns, the City is not allowing crosswalks to be modified for any events. The City is providing outdoor space at the Pioneers Museum, where Pride is being held, for decoration by event organizers." -A spokesperson for the City of Colorado Springs

The Mayor released the following statement on the Pride event.

"This will be the third time Mayor Yemi has spoken and participated at Pikes Peak Pride, and it was the first major event he participated in after being sworn in during 2023. Mayor Yemi believes it is critical for him to be a mayor for all residents, and in creating a safe and welcoming city for everyone. This festival is a celebration of community and acceptance for many Colorado Springs residents, and it is a testament to the strength of our city." -Mayor Yemi Mobolade

City Council President Lynette Crow Iverson chose not to issue a Pride Week proclamation, saying their role is not to engage in identity-based political gestures.

"City Council Leadership has chosen not to issue a formal proclamation for Pride Month this year. As a non-partisan legislative body, we believe our role is not to engage in identity-based or political gestures, but to focus on governance that benefits all residents.



We want to be clear: we welcome everyone to Colorado Springs. We support the rights of every individual to live safely, freely, and with dignity. We extend our best wishes for a safe, respectful, and successful event, and we remain committed to ensuring our city is a place where all people feel valued and secure.



Our decision is rooted in a desire to avoid divisive or performative politics. Instead, we aim to serve every citizen equally, without favor or pandering, and focus on the issues that unite us—such as public safety, infrastructure, economic vitality, and quality of life." -Council President Lynette Crow-Iverson

"We do feel the love from the city," said Burns. "But it is disheartening that the new leadership is not willing to proclaim Pike's Peak Pride Week."

Organizers encourage everyone to come out and celebrate this weekend.

"It's going to be fun. It's going to be amazing. The parade is huge. We've got more floats. We've got like two semis and everyone is super excited. The new route is going to be great and we've got more vendors than we've had any time. So we've got 25 food vendors, 180 I think local vendors and two days full of entertainment on the mainstage. So come out, celebrate. It's going to be a blast and we're so excited to see you," invited Burns.

