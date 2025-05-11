State Patrol investigating deadly El Paso County crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Sunday, May 11, just after 1 p.m., the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said it responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash in El Paso County at Elbert Road and Murphy Place, near Murphy Road.

CSP says initial reports show a Ram 3500 and a Chevrolet Suburban collided near the intersection. State troopers say the driver of the Ram stayed on scene while their passenger was transported to an area hospital. Two occupants of the Chevrolet were declared deceased on the scene, while one additional occupant was airlifted to an area hospital, according to CSP.

CSP says both Elbert Road and Murphy Place will be closed for an extended period of time for the investigation. Troopers say both cars are blocking the intersection, and there is no time frame for the road to reopen.

This crash is currently being investigated by CSP. If you witnessed this crash and have not spoken to investigators, CSP urges you to contact dispatch at 719-544-2424.