Police searching for missing Colorado Springs teen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public's help locating a 13-year-old girl.

Akilah Shameah Stokes was last seen on Tuesday, April 10, 2025, around 3 p.m., according to CSPD.

They say she was last seen in the 4200 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue near Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy, wearing a blue shirt and gray sweatpants.

The department describes Stokes as 4 feet 1 inches, with brown eyes and black hair.

CSPD asks that if you have seen Stokes or know of her whereabouts, you call CSPD at 719-444-7000.