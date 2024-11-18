CDOT finishing paving project on I-25 near Pikes Peak International Raceway in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A summer resurfacing project on a 5.5-mile stretch of Interstate 25 has been delayed a month because of wet fall weather but should be completed by the end of the month.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is repaving the highway between the Ray Nixon power plant and the El Paso/Pueblo county line at a cost of $12.5 million.

Crews started their work in June and were scheduled to finish last month, but completion is now expected by the end of the month because of delays caused by rain and a series of snow storms two weeks ago.

CDOT said that the targeted segment of highway hadn't been repaved in 15 years; it was in poor condition with many potholes, cracks and crumbling -- which presented a safety risk for drivers traveling at or above the 75 mph speed limit.

Yun Han, a CDOT engineer, said that the project includes resurfacing an overpass near the Pikes Peak International Raceway that connects I-25 to the Hanover area on the east side, and the Midway area on the west side.

"It is our old bridge," he said. "So, what we actually did, we call it concrete deck repair Class 2 and Class 3. Once that is accomplished -- which it is accomplished -- we are actually doing our waterproofing membrane to protect that concrete, and then pave over (it) with asphalt."

CDOT closed the overpass when resurfacing began a month ago and reopened it after crews completed their work last weekend.

When added to the concrete application between Colorado Springs and Fountain, and paving through Pueblo this summer, I-25 driving has become smoother and safer than many people can remember.