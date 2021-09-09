Schriever airman identified as paddleboarder who died at Rampart Reservoir

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The paddleboarder who died at Rampart Reservoir this past Sunday has been identified as a Senior Airman at Schriever Space Force Base.

According to an update from Schriever on Thursday, the body of Senior Airman Ricky Teagle was recovered on Wednesday. Teagle was a defensive space control operator with the 22nd Space Operations Squadron, part of Space Delta 6.

Teagle's body was found in water approximately 140-feet deep. Teagle apparently drowned, according to Schriever, but the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death.

If drowning is confirmed, it would be the 18th recreational drowning so far this year in Colorado. There have been 22 total drownings, including four people who died in July during a flash flood and mudslide in Poudre Canyon.