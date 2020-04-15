All Colorado Springs Gold’s Gym locations to close permanently due to pandemic, 30 nationwide

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a statement from the CEO of Gold's Gym, KRDO learned Wednesday that all three locations in Colorado Springs will close permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those locations include gyms in the Cimarron Hills, Briargate and Security-Widefield areas.

The following is a statement from Gold's Gym CEO Adam Zeitsiff:

Gold’s Gym has been the world’s trusted fitness authority for more than 50 years and we remain strong as a brand with nearly 700 gyms in 29 countries around the world. The unprecedented COVID-19-related closures have caused us to reassess the viability of some company-owned locations and make the difficult decision to close about 30 of them, including all 3 gyms in Colorado Springs. Our focus is and always will be on our members, and we are working to find ways to help them continue their fitness journeys in Colorado Springs and will have further updates on this soon.

Moving equipment -- forklifts and semi-trailers -- were seen outside one of the Springs locations Tuesday night.





Much of the exercise equipment had also been gutted.