Moose euthanized after trampling woman in Breckenridge

Top Stories

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A moose has been euthanized by wildlife officials after it trampled and injured a woman near her home Saturday.

Our partners at 9news report the woman was trying to guide the animal away from a vehicle near her house when it turned on her and knocked her down. The woman in her 50s was taken to the hospital with injuries after the incident around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The woman later explained to Colorado Parks & Wildlife that she was concerned about the people inside the car when the moose wandered close to it. It's unclear if the woman will be cited for approaching the animal.

Wildlife officials later identified a young bull moose in the area as the attacker based on information from the victim. CPW told 9News that it's their policy to euthanize any animal that injures a person.