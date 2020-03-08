Man killed in motorcycle crash in Custer County

Top Stories

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon.

CSP says the crash happened on Highway 165 around 1:15 p.m. when a motorcyclist failed to follow a curve in the road. The motorcycle went off the right side of the road, down an embankment, started rollover and ejected the rider.

The driver died at the scene and was later identified as 49-year-old Michael L. Van Winkle of Aurora, says CSP.

CSP tells us the man wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Troopers say that alcohol and drugs aren't considered to be factors in the accident.