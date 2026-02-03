Italy launches investigation as newly-restored angel painting in Rome church now resembles Giorgia Meloni

By Barbie Latza Nadeau, CNN

Rome, Italy (CNN) — A painting in a Rome church has prompted an investigation following complaints that a newly-restored cherub bears a remarkable likeness to the nation’s leader, Giorgia Meloni.

The controversy surrounds restoration works carried out on a painting in the Chapel of the Holy Souls in Purgatory in the Basilica of St. Lawrence in Lucina, central Rome.

Although the work was completed in December, side-by-side images posted to social media in recent days of the restored work and Meloni show a striking resemblance.

While many politicians would surely like to have their constituents think of them as angelic, the Italian prime minister took to Instagram at the weekend to say she “definitely” does not look like an angel, in a post accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Italy’s cultural minister Alessandro Giuli has ordered an investigation as to whether the restorer intentionally added Meloni’s face to the fresco.

The Superintendency of Rome, which oversees the Italian capital’s archaeological and historic heritage sites, has been instructed by the Ministry of Culture to begin an investigation.

“The Superintendency has initiated archival research to identify documentation, photographic or project drawings, of the original painting in the chapel of the Crucifix in San Lorenzo in Lucina, created in 2000. The research is aimed at comparing it with the current decoration resulting from the restoration that took place in 2025,” the office of Daniela Porro, head of the Special Superintendency of Rome, said in a statement shared with CNN.

“The decoration dates back to 2000. It is not a cultural asset; in fact, it is not even protected,” Porro told reporters gathered outside the basilica on Monday following an inspection.

“Any modifications are permitted because it is a contemporary work, but if any, they must have been agreed upon with the relevant institutions,” Porro added. She said investigations would continue.

The restorer, Bruno Valentinetti, has denied making the image look like the Italian leader, telling local media that he copied the original 2000 drawing, adding that he did the work for free as a volunteer.

The chapel vicar Cardinal Baldo Reina has issued a statement on the matter, but has not weighed in on whether the angel’s face is that of the prime minister.

“In renewing the Diocese of Rome’s commitment to safeguarding its artistic and spiritual heritage, we firmly reiterate that images of sacred art and Christian tradition cannot be misused or exploited,” Reina said in a statement Saturday.

“The modification of the cherub’s face was an initiative of the decorator and was not communicated to the competent authorities. The Vicariate has committed to investigating the matter with the parish priest, Monsignor Daniele Micheletti, and to evaluate possible initiatives,” the statement added.

Opposition parties have pointed out that the basilica is one of the oldest in Christendom.

The furor has lured hundreds of people to the basilica’s chapel, which has been dubbed the “Meloni Chapel,” to judge for themselves if the face near the votive monument dedicated to the last King of Italy Umberto II resembles Meloni, prompting a vast array of online commentary from supporters and opponents of the populist leader.

The parish priest Micheletti confirmed the resemblance, but doesn’t agree it’s a scandal.

“I don’t understand this fuss. Painters used to put all sorts of things in frescoes; even Caravaggio painted the face of a prostitute,” he told La Repubblica newspaper at the weekend. “I don’t want the parish to be considered Melonian.”

