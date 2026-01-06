Swiss bar hit by deadly fire had not been inspected in five years

By Joseph Ataman, CNN

(CNN) — The Swiss bar hit by a deadly New Year’s Eve fire had not been inspected in five years, local authorities said Tuesday.

Le Constellation bar, where 40 people died in the inferno, had not had a fire inspection since 2019, the president of the Crans-Montana council said.

Nicolas Féraud told journalists at a press conference that the council “bitterly regrets” the discovery of the lack of inspections at the establishment. “We will shoulder all the responsibility that the justice system attributes to us,” he added.

The mayor said that council officials are meant to carry out annual reviews of establishments like bars and assess areas that could catch fire, such as kitchens.

The law on inspections does not include looking at noise cancellation materials on the ceiling. Previous reviews had not found fault with the foam sound insulation, now suspected to have been central to how the fire consumed the bar.

Féraud said it would be “down to the judges” whether the local council would be part of the criminal investigation that has been opened by Swiss prosecutors.

Teenagers as young as 14 were among the victims of the fire in the early hours of January 1, raising questions about whether sufficient age checks were in place. The victims range in age from 14 to 39 years old, with 15 aged under 18. The youngest were a Swiss girl and a French boy, both 14.

Commenting on videos that showed the fire in the bar’s basement, Féraud criticized a “culture of reckless risk” on the part of the managers, who police are now investigating for negligent manslaughter, negligent arson and negligent bodily harm.

Authorities have since closed another venue run by the same managers, he said.

Two fire exits from the premises were sufficient for 100 customers in the upper part of the bar and another 100 in the basement section, Féraud said. However he said investigators would be examining the state of the exits on December 31.

Testimony from survivors of the fire and locals who visited the bar has raised questions as to whether the fire exit in the basement was locked on the night of the fire.

Féraud also announced a ban on the use of pyrotechnic in enclosed spaces, following the fire, which is suspected to have originated with sparklers in champagne bottles.

“This week has been very hard personally,” Féraud said as he wrapped up the press conference. “I will remember that night and the sadness of all those families forever.”

