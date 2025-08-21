As NYC mayoral election nears, Eric Adams’ associates face new wave of corruption accusations

By Gloria Pazmino, Nicki Brown, CNN

New York City (CNN) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ former chief advisor was accused of accepting thousands of dollars in bribes, the latest in a long string of corruption scandals involving the mayor’s inner circle as he seeks reelection in November.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the city’s Department of Investigation announced charges Thursday, accusing Ingrid Lewis-Martin of accepting more than $75,000 in bribes and other benefits in a series of corruption schemes spread across several city agencies.

The wide-ranging indictments also involve Lewis-Martin’s son, two siblings who own a prominent soundstage studio company in the city and a former New York State Senator who works as a deputy commissioner at the Department of Citywide Administrative Services and is a close ally of the mayor.

“We allege that Ingrid Lewis-Martin engaged in classic bribery conspiracies that had a deep and wide-ranging impact on City government,” Bragg said in a statement. “As alleged, Lewis-Martin consistently overrode the expertise of public servants so she could line her own pockets.”

While Mayor Adams is not mentioned in the indictment and has not been accused of any wrongdoing, the latest legal troubles involving members of his inner circle are likely to reinforce the perception of a persistent cloud of corruption and government malfeasance that has hung over City Hall during Adams’ entire administration.

The indictments come at a politically perilous time for the mayor, who is seeking a second term running as an independent after opting out of the Democratic primary following his own corruption scandal last year.

“Mayor Adams was not involved in this matter and has not been accused of or implicated in any wrongdoing,” Kayla Mamelak Altus, a spokesperson for Adams, said in a statement.

“He remains focused on what has always been his priority — serving the 8.5 million New Yorkers who call this city home and making their city safer and more affordable every single day. Ingrid Lewis-Martin no longer works for this administration.”

A federal judge formally dismissed corruption and bribery charges against Adams in April, sparking controversy and leading to the resignation of several high-profile prosecutors.

As part of its directive to dismiss the charges, the Department of Justice said charges against the mayor were preventing him from doing his job, including cooperating with President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Adams’ opponents frequently point to the directive and the mayor’s unwillingness to criticize Trump to suggest he is compromised and unfit to defend the city from the president’s attacks. Adams has consistently said he wants to have a working relationship with the Trump administration, specifically on issues of immigration.

Polling released earlier this year shows Adams facing historically low approval ratings among New York City voters. Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani and former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is also running as an independent, consistently try to tie him to Trump.

CNN has reached out to the Mamdani and Cuomo campaigns.

Charges detail fast-tracked permits and intervening in policy decisions for cash and a TV appearance

The charges unsealed against Lewis-Martin, who the mayor has often referred to as his “sister,” allege criminal activity in close proximity to the mayor, including an alleged conspiracy where Lewis-Martin obtained approval for a residential renovation project in exchange for thousands of dollars of catering for events at Gracie Mansion and City Hall, according to court documents.

According to the indictments, Lewis-Martin allegedly used her influential position at City Hall to help steer government contracts, fast track permits and intervene in policy decisions in exchange for cash, speaking roles and a television appearance.

Prosecutors allege Lewis-Martin influenced the city’s Department of Transportation to withdraw its approval for renovations on a road frequently used by “Broadway Stages,” a production company run by Gina and Tony Argento – two high-powered donors who run one of New York City’s biggest soundstage companies. In exchange, Lewis-Martin allegedly received $2,500, roughly $10,000 in catering services for an event at Gracie Mansion and a speaking role on the TV show “Godfather of Harlem,” which was filmed at the Argentos’ studios.

Lewis-Martin and eight other co-defendants, including two corporations along with former State Senator Jesse Hamilton, are expected to be arraigned in Manhattan criminal court Thursday.

CNN has reached out to attorneys for Hamilton, Lewis-Martin’s son, and the Argentos for comment.

Arthur Aidala, an attorney for Lewis-Martin, dismissed the accusations Thursday, saying she would plead not guilty.

“Ingrid Lewis Martin is facing charges classified at the lowest level of felony in our justice system. Her only so-called ‘offense’ was fulfilling her duty—helping fellow citizens navigate the City’s outdated and often overwhelming bureaucracy. At no point did she receive a single dollar or any personal benefit for her assistance,” Aidala said in a statement.

“Yet, the District Attorney seeks to portray a dedicated and honest public servant as a criminal. This is not justice—it is a distortion of the truth and a troubling example of politically motivated ‘lawfare.’ We will vigorously fight these charges and ensure that the facts prevail. The public deserves to know the truth, and we will not allow this injustice to stand.”

Lewis-Martin, who was previously indicted on separate corruption charges last year – which she pleaded not guilty to – resulting in her resignation, is a close personal friend of the mayor. The two have worked side by side for decades after he first recruited her to run his campaign for the State Senate in 2004.

Lewis-Martin was seen as having a great deal of power and authority at City Hall. In her official capacity, she was tasked with overseeing human resources and mayoral appointments, but through the years Adams gave her additional authority to work on a range of issues, including the city budget, housing and rezoning proposals.

Hamilton and Adams also have a long history.

The former Brooklyn State Senator was Adams’ hand-picked successor in the legislature when Adams vacated the seat to run for Brooklyn Borough president. Years after losing his senate seat in 2018, Adams hired him as an attorney for the city’s Department of Citywide Administrative Services where he was quickly promoted to deputy commissioner of real estate services.

