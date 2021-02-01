New Oregon law that decriminalizes possession of common street drugs goes into effect

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A new law that decriminalizes possession of small amounts of drugs goes into effect through Oregon on Monday.

Voters passed Measure 110 in the November election, and Oregon is the first state in the country to have a rollback like this.

Possession of common street drugs will go from a misdemeanor to a citation, and on that citation will be a number to call for recovery help.

Tera Hurst with the Oregon Health Justice Recovery Alliance talked about those resources.

“The options will be to pay a $100 fine or call a 24-hour, 7-days-a-week phone line and talk to a peer-support specialist and get a social-services needs screening done,” Hurst said

Services for treatment options will be funded through a portion of marijuana tax revenue and the money saved from fewer arrests.

Critics of the new law say it’s flawed and are particularly concerned with how it will play out with minors, because there’s no language on whether their parents should be notified.

On Monday, the law’s Oversight and Accountability Council will form. It will determine rules for the new law, and also where grants and money are distributed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.