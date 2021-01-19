Vandals target outdoor gym, steal weights

National-World

SALEM, OR (KPTV) — A south Salem gym owner says vandals cut the wire fencing around their outdoor gym and stole dumbbells and plate weights.

Landon Burningham says Sunday morning an employee noticed the hole cut in the fence and the weights gone.

“Someone basically kicked us while we were down and took that equipment,”Burningham said, “but for us it is not just taking it from our facilities but from our community. Like I said it is not easy to get back, it is not just going to the store and by new ones, these are customers’ pieces of equipment.”

The thieves made off with two 40-pound dumbbells, two 45-pound dumbbells, four 45-pound plates, two 35-pound plates, four 25-pound plates, two 10-pound plates, five 5-pound plates, and three 2.5-pound plates.

The weights are custom made, commercial-grade equipment with the company’s logo on them.

Burningham says since the incident they have beefed up security. The company has added more security cameras and have hired private security to patrol at night.

The theft is another blow the gym industry that has been shut down twice since the pandemic began in March.

“Revenue continues to drop but your costs continue to go up. It is just another one of those things where we are working through the logistics of it and we just need our community support to get through,” Burningham said.

The business had moved equipment outside and rented a tent and fencing to keep the business going.

“This second shutdown has been a little bit harder, the unknown has been significantly more to deal with,” Burningham said.

The gym has also transitioned to virtual classes as well.

Burningham says he is offering a $2,000 reward to turn the person in and have the equipment returned.

