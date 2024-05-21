Day two of the girls state golf championship

The Class 4A girls state golf championship concluded at the Country Club of Colorado today. Erie won the team title and Logan Hale of Erie won the individual state title.

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

