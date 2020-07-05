Person, dogs safe after Colorado Springs motel fire

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A person and two dogs are safe after a fire at a Colorado Springs motel Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened at the Nevada Motel near downtown around 1:00 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted one person was evaluated for minor smoke inhalation.

Two dogs were rescued. One was reportedly doing well. The other needed to be resuscitated, but a fire official said it looks like it will survive.

The department spokesman said investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.