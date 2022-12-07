New York Times braces for 24-hour newsroom strike

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times is bracing for a 24-hour walkout by hundreds of journalists and other employees. It would be the first strike of its kind at the paper in more than 40 years. Newsroom employees and other members of The NewsGuild of New York say they are fed up with bargaining that has dragged on since their last contract expired in March 2021. The union announced last week that more than 1,100 employees would stage a 24-hour work stoppage starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday unless a deal could be struck. The union said Wednesday the walkout would take place. A Times spokesperson said the paper has contingency plans to continue operating with minimal disruptions.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.