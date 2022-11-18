Court hears arguments on Alabama trans youth treatment ban

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has asked an appellate court to let the state outlaw the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender children. Some parents argued the measure violates their right to make decisions about their children’s health care. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Friday in Alabama’s appeal of a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the law that would make it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, to give the medications to assist transgender minors in their transition. The arguments in Alabama come three months after the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed to keep similar Arkansas law on hold.

