Celebrated Greek painter Alekos Fassianos dies at 86

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Alekos Fassianos, one of the most important modern Greek painters, has died at age 86. The state news agency ANA said Fassianos died Sunday at his home after a long illness. He studied painting in Athens and lithography in Paris, where he lived for 35 years and was made a commander of the Order of Arts and Letters and officer of the Legion of Honor. He mostly avoided contemporary styles and was inspired by Greek popular art and Ancient Greek mythology