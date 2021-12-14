NY ethics board tells former Gov. Cuomo to return book money

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was ordered by New York’s ethics commission Tuesday to give up the millions he was paid to write a book about his response to the pandemic. An attorney for Cuomo immediately called the action unconstitutional and promised a fight. Cuomo was directed to turn over proceeds earned from “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic” within 30 days under a resolution approved 12-1 by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics. The order came a month after the commission voted to rescind approval of Cuomo’s $5.1 million book deal. Cuomo resigned in August amid findings he sexually harassed 11 women.