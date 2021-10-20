Skip to Content
AP National News
Cash, shredded documents found at couple’s home in spy case

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI found a trash bag of shredded documents, thousands of dollars in cash, latex gloves and a “go-bag” when they searched the home of a Maryland couple accused of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country. That’s according to the testimony of an agent on Wednesday. Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, and his wife, Diana, were arrested this month on espionage charges. A lawyer for Diana Toebbe argued in court Wednesday that the FBI had no evidence that his client knew what her husband was up to.

