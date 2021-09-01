Pope on health: thanks to surgery I can eat whatever I want

AP National News

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says thanks to surgery that removed a portion of his colon he can now eat whatever he wants. The pope said in a radio interview broadcast on Wednesday that before the operation on July 4 in Rome “it was not possible” to eat everything. The Vatican had said inflammation of diverticula, or pouches that protrude from the intestinal wall, had caused a narrowing of part of his large intestine. In the interview with Cadena COPE, which is operated by the Spanish bishops’ conference, said he still takes “post-operative medications” as his body adjusts to a smaller colon. But, says Francis: “I lead a totally normal life.”