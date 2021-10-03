Japan’s Parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM

AP National Business

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s parliament elected former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister. Kishida replaces his predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, who resigned with his Cabinet earlier Monday. Kishida and his Cabinet will be sworn in later in the day. Japanese media say most of Suga’s Cabinet will be replaced and many posts will go to party factions who supported Kishida’s candidacy. Kishida, who replaced Suga as head of the Liberal Democratic Party leader last week, is tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and other domestic and global challenges and leading an imminent national election within weeks.