Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 12:10 AM

Global stocks higher ahead of US report on August employment

By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks are higher after soft U.S. jobs surveys fueled optimism that the Federal Reserve might feel less pressure to wind down stimulus. Markets in Shanghai, Tokyo and Frankfurt rose while London opened little changed. Wall Street futures were higher after the benchmark S&P 500 index added 0.1% on Wednesday. The spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant and anti-disease measures have depressed hiring and consumer confidence. But that has reassured some investors the Fed and other central banks might postpone plans to wind down easy credit and other stimulus that has supported stock prices.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content