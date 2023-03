LAS VEGAS (AP) — Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 15 points and seventh-seeded Washington State stunned No. 20 Colorado 61-49 to earn a berth in the Pac-12 Conference championship game for the first time in program history. The Cougars will face fifth-seeded UCLA in Sunday’s title game. It will be the first time none of the conference’s top four seeds have reached the finals. Aaronette Vonleh led the Buffaloes with 18 points.

