Skier Shiffrin locks up overall title, still chases win 86

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin finished tied for fifth in a World Cup downhill and had her quest for a record-tying 86th career victory extended by at least another day. The race was won by home favorite Kajsa Vickhoff Lie. The result was enough for Shiffrin to lock up her fifth overall World Cup title. Sofia Goggia finished second as the Italian secured the season-long downhill title. Shiffrin’s next race is a super-G Sunday. The American needs one victory to match Ingemar Stenmark’s total on the all-time overall winners list — between men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.