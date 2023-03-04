No. 19 UCLA races past No. 6 Stanford, reaches Pac-12 final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman Kiki Rice scored a career-best 22 points and No. 19 UCLA shocked No. 6 Stanford 69-65 Friday night to advance to the championship game of the Pac-12 Tournament. Rice finished 12 of 13 from the free-throw line, including 5 of 6 down the stretch to send the Bruins to the title game Sunday against Washington State, a 61-49 winner over No. 20 Colorado in the second semifinal. Emily Bessoir scored 14 points, Charisma Osborne added 13 and Gina Conti 11 for UCLA (25-8), which erased a 16-point third-quarter deficit. Cameron Brink had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Cardinal (28-5). Haley Jones finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

