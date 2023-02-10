Vasilevskiy ends 84-game shutout drought, Lightning beat Avs

TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves to stop an 84-game regular-season shutout drought, Brandon Hagel had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-0. This was the first meeting between the teams since Colorado ended Tampa Bay’s two-year run as NHL champs with a six-game win in last season’s Stanley Cup Final. Vasilevskiy made a nifty glove save on Matt Nieto’s early second-period breakaway shot en route to his 29th career shutout and first since blanking Seattle on Nov. 26, 2021. Corey Perry, Brayden Point and Mikhail Sergachev also scored for the Lightning.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.