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Small fire contained in Teller County, pre-evacuations lifted

KRDO
By
New
Published 11:58 AM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Teller County Sheriff's Office confirms that a small fire has been contained on County Road 78 near Painted Rocks Road and CO-67 after causing pre-evacuations in the area.

TCSO says all pre-evacuations have been lifted.

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