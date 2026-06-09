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Drone helps CSFD locate injured mountain biker at Blodgett Open Space

KRDO
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Updated
today at 12:09 PM
Published 12:00 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) confirms that a drone helped them locate a mountain biker who had crashed at Blodgett Open Space.

CSFD says Lieutenant 52 located the patient and performed a high-angle rescue. The biker was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, says CSFD.

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Abby Smith

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