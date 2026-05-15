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Traffic stop in Pueblo County leads to fentanyl bust and child abuse charge

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
By
Published 5:42 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) arrested a 33-year-old man after seizing nearly 168 grams of fentanyl during a traffic stop.

Law enforcement says around 12:55 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, they pulled over Jacob Rodriguez near the
The 1800 block of La Crosse St., PCSO says, during a stop, they notice drug paraphernalia in the vehicle in plain sight. Deputies say another adult passenger and a child were in the car.

According to law enforcement, they found 135 grams of fentanyl pills and another 32.5 grams of fentanyl powder, as well as $1,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Rodriguez was arrested on two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, two counts
of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and child abuse, according to PCSO.

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Abby Smith

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