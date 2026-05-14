Dead and neglected horses lead to arrest in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 52-year-old man has been arrested after an animal welfare check found two dead horses on his property, as well as others in need of medical attention.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) reports that the owner, Robert Wilson, has been charged with three counts of aggravated animal cruelty and one count of cruelty to animals.

On April 8, deputies say they conducted an animal welfare check near the 12500 block of South Lauppe Road after a concerned individual reported that a dead horse was visible from the road and that other horses on the property lacked access to food or water.

EPSO says deputies found one dead horse and performed an immediate intervention to rescue the remaining horses. They also say they provided water to the surviving horse because there was none on the property.

The next day, EPSO confirms deputies returned to the property with a veterinarian, the brand inspector, and resources from a local horse rescue. EPSO says a second deceased horse was located after a drone was used to survey the property.

According to the veterinarian, the remaining two horses needed immediate medical attention and were taken to a local clinic. EPSO reports that one of the horses taken to the clinic had to be euthanized due to the severity of its condition.

The other horse is in critical condition with signs of advanced malnutrition, according to law enforcement.

EPSO says a necropsy is being conducted on the deceased three horses to determine their cause of death.

Wilson is currently being held on a $10,000 bond, confirms EPSO.

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