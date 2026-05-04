Skip to Content
News

Car strikes crowd in German city, police say

By
New
Published 10:18 AM

By Billy Stockwell, Benjamin Brown, CNN

(CNN) — German police have launched an operation in the eastern city of Leipzig on Monday after a car struck several people in the city center.

“The driver has been arrested and no longer poses a threat,” local police posted on X. “We will provide ongoing updates.”

Local public broadcaster MDR reported that two people were killed by the car and at least two others were seriously injured, citing police.

The full circumstances of the incident are not yet known, MDR said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.